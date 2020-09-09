Ira Jerome Wilson
LAPWAI — Ira Jerome Wilson, 89, of Lapwai, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ella Mae Wilson
Ella Mae Wilson, 95, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Lane
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Rita Lane, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her daughter’s home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Christina R. Orcutt
PULLMAN — Christina R. Orcutt, 71, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Bishop Place Assisted Living. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gudrun M. Sauer
Gudrun M. Sauer, 94, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brian L. Smith
COLTON — Brian L. Smith, 54, of Colton, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from injuries received in an agricultural accident that same day outside of Colton. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Lynn Stoffer
SPOKANE — Martha Lynn Stoffer, 70, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.