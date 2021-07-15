Wilbert Harlin Tressler
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Wilbert Harlin Tressler, 78, of Beaverton, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home. Pegg, Paxson and Springer Funeral Chapel of Beaverton is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth D. Ellenwood
Kenneth D. Ellenwood, 57, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William T. Sheehan
William T. Sheehan, 65, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.