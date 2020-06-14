Raymond “Ray” Dempsey
GRANGEVILLE — Raymond “Ray” Dempsey, 57, of Grangeville, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Joan B. Hagenbuch
GRANGEVILLE — Joan B. Hagenbuch, 81, of Grangeville, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Richard “Dick” Arnzen
Richard “Dick” Arnzen, 77, of Kooskia, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Warren L. Iverson
Warren L. Iverson, 91, of Moscow, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bishop Place Retirement Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.