Elizabeth A. Vargovich
Elizabeth A. Vargovich, 68, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly A. Mitchell
ASOTIN — Beverly A. Mitchell, 80, of Elk River, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Asotin. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Raul Lupe Mendoza
Raul Lupe Mendoza, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Veneta C. Wicker
MOSCOW — Veneta C. Wicker, 89, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Clee O. Manchester
Clee O. Manchester, 75, of Clarkston, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.