Elizabeth A. Vargovich

Elizabeth A. Vargovich, 68, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly A. Mitchell

ASOTIN — Beverly A. Mitchell, 80, of Elk River, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Asotin. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Raul Lupe Mendoza

Raul Lupe Mendoza, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Veneta C. Wicker

MOSCOW — Veneta C. Wicker, 89, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Clee O. Manchester

Clee O. Manchester, 75, of Clarkston, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.