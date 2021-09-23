Edwin V. Anderson
POTLATCH — Edwin V. Anderson, 87, of rural Potlatch, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen V. Yochum
Kathleen V. Yochum, 88, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Vivian K. Aspon
Vivian K. Aspon, 80, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carol A. Zinn
Carol A. Zinn, 63, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.