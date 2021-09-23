Edwin V. Anderson

POTLATCH — Edwin V. Anderson, 87, of rural Potlatch, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen V. Yochum

Kathleen V. Yochum, 88, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian K. Aspon

Vivian K. Aspon, 80, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carol A. Zinn

Carol A. Zinn, 63, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.