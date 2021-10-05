Darlene M. Norden

SPOKANE — Darlene M. Norden, 85, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Spokane. Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Fiscus

SPOKANE — Donald Fiscus, 76, of Harvard, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Richard D. Harrison Higheagle

PENDLETON, Ore. — Richard D. Harrison Higheagle, 38, of Pendleton, Ore., and formerly of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Edwina “Eddy” Devin

GRANGEVILLE — Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, died Thursday Sept. 30, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Hastings

Linda Hastings, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Fisher

MOSCOW — Eugene Fisher, 54, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Teresita B. Easttum

Teresita B. Easttum, 90, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Paulla A. Via

SPOKANE — Paulla A. Via, 66, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Jabert

Jerry Jabert, 62, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Profitt

Mary Ann Profitt, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Altman

Michael Altman, 60, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David V. Holbrook

MOSCOW — David V. Holbrook, 48, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Larry A. Loomis

MOSCOW — Larry A. Loomis, 77, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

E. David Sampson

MOSCOW — E. David Sampson, 90, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Bette R. Mitchell

MOSCOW — Bette R. Mitchell, 98, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Terry J. Smith

WHITE BIRD — Terry J. Smith, 71, of White Bird, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Aaron G. Jeppson

Aaron G. Jeppson, 83, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.