Darlene M. Norden
SPOKANE — Darlene M. Norden, 85, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Spokane. Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Fiscus
SPOKANE — Donald Fiscus, 76, of Harvard, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Richard D. Harrison Higheagle
PENDLETON, Ore. — Richard D. Harrison Higheagle, 38, of Pendleton, Ore., and formerly of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edwina “Eddy” Devin
GRANGEVILLE — Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, died Thursday Sept. 30, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Hastings
Linda Hastings, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Fisher
MOSCOW — Eugene Fisher, 54, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Teresita B. Easttum
Teresita B. Easttum, 90, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Paulla A. Via
SPOKANE — Paulla A. Via, 66, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Jabert
Jerry Jabert, 62, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Profitt
Mary Ann Profitt, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Altman
Michael Altman, 60, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David V. Holbrook
MOSCOW — David V. Holbrook, 48, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Larry A. Loomis
MOSCOW — Larry A. Loomis, 77, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
E. David Sampson
MOSCOW — E. David Sampson, 90, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Bette R. Mitchell
MOSCOW — Bette R. Mitchell, 98, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry J. Smith
WHITE BIRD — Terry J. Smith, 71, of White Bird, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Aaron G. Jeppson
Aaron G. Jeppson, 83, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.