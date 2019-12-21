Dolores N. Miller
Dolores N. Miller, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dale R. Turner
Dale R. Turner, 80, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly C. Borland
Beverly C. Borland, 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David E. Norman
David E. Norman, 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation — the Orchards. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marguerite McLaughlin
OROFINO — Marguerite McLaughlin, 91, of Orofino, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Clearwater Valley Hospital. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Earl Cash
Kenneth Earl Cash, 79, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary M. Hirzel
Mary M. Hirzel, 106, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.