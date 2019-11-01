Wayne Wexler
PULLMAN — Wayne Wexler, 78, of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Jacobson
PULLMAN — Edward Jacobson, 97, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Teddy Joel English
BOVILL — Teddy Joel English, 60, of Genesee, died at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill. He was found Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.