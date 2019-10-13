Betty Jane Nesby
Betty Jane Nesby, 91, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Roy Dotson
MOSCOW — Jimmy Roy Dotson, 80, of Kooskia, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Palouse Hills in Moscow. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Harvey Crozier
ANATONE — Paul Harvey Crozier, 76, of Anatone, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bettyann Papineau
MOSCOW — Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Eloise B. Riener
FERDINAND — Eloise B. Riener, 73, of Ferdinand, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.