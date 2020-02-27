Opal A. Schafer
Opal A. Schafer, 74, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Jay Steel
Robert Jay Steel, 63, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lorry Ann Brack
Lorry Ann Brack, 67, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rex W. Gardner
OROFINO — Rex W. Gardner, 73, of Orofino, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.