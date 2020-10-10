Christopher Dale Harding
WORLEY, Idaho — Christopher Dale Harding, 57, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Worley, Idaho. English Funeral Chapel of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Davison
Charles E. Davison, 79, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Christine A. Craig
Christine A. Craig, 75, of Lenore, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lissa “Jo” Kuykendall
Lissa “Jo” Kuykendall, 99, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Tendercare Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Brock V. Smith
SPOKANE — Brock V. Smith, 72, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.