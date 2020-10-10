Christopher Dale Harding

WORLEY, Idaho — Christopher Dale Harding, 57, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Worley, Idaho. English Funeral Chapel of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Davison

Charles E. Davison, 79, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Christine A. Craig

Christine A. Craig, 75, of Lenore, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lissa “Jo” Kuykendall

Lissa “Jo” Kuykendall, 99, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Tendercare Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Brock V. Smith

SPOKANE — Brock V. Smith, 72, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.