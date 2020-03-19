William Henry Shaw
COLBERT, Wash. — William Henry Shaw, 60, of Colbert, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita “Kay” Fisher
PIERCE — Juanita “Kay” Fisher, 82, of Pierce, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Pierce. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Sally J. Vorhies
MOSCOW — Sally J. Vorhies, 62, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Colleen D. Langford
Colleen D. Langford, 88, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.