Daniel L. Spencer
Daniel L. Spencer, 57, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette G. Joiner
OROFINO — Jeanette G. Joiner, 86, of Weippe, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Shelda M. Ostrander
COEUR D’ ALENE — Shelda M. Ostrander, 80, of Orofino, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Coeur d’ Alene. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Harold M. Hattan
Harold M. Hattan, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary G. Rowland
SPOKANE VALLEY — Gary G. Rowland, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.