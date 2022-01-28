Richard L. Bryant
PULLMAN — Richard L. Bryant, 78, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Peter Ledgerwood
POMEROY — Peter Ledgerwood, 61, of Pomeroy, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Richardson Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Grove
Richard A. Grove, 81, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela J. White
Pamela J. White, 73, of Orofino, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vernon “Dan” Jones
Vernon “Dan” Jones, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin W. Hesler
Kevin W. Hesler, 50, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip “Phil” Fowler
ANATONE — Phillip “Phil” Fowler, 63, of Anatone, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.