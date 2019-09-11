Warren Lyle Thornton
Warren Lyle Thornton, 90, of Orofino, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn B. Bray
NAMPA — Carolyn B. Bray, 85, of Nampa and formerly of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at a Nampa care facility. Cremation is under the direction of the Cremation Society of Idaho of Boise.
Maudine “Pollye” Hamilton
Maudine “Pollye” Hamilton, 87, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Monty “Chip” Rich
SPOKANE — Monty “Chip” Rich, 66, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore F. Strohmaier Jr.
Theodore F. Strohmaier Jr., 72, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.