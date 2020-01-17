Richard L. Fike
Richard L. Fike, 74, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert R. Macomber
Robert R. Macomber, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Dunlap
POMEROY — Donald D. Dunlap, 84, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.