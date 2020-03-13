Betty J. Diggins
GRANGEVILLE — Betty J. Diggins, 93, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard J. Wassmuth
GRANGEVILLE — Leonard J. Wassmuth, 89, of Grangeville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Wilfred J. “Duke” Duclos
Wilfred J. “Duke” Duclos, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas R. Gimlin
Thomas R. Gimlin, 68, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Welter
Donald R. Welter, 82, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald A. Quale
Donald A. Quale, 72, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Lee Wallace
Richard Lee Wallace, 72, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Advanced Health Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.