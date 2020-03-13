Betty J. Diggins

GRANGEVILLE — Betty J. Diggins, 93, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard J. Wassmuth

GRANGEVILLE — Leonard J. Wassmuth, 89, of Grangeville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Wilfred J. “Duke” Duclos

Wilfred J. “Duke” Duclos, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas R. Gimlin

Thomas R. Gimlin, 68, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Welter

Donald R. Welter, 82, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald A. Quale

Donald A. Quale, 72, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Lee Wallace

Richard Lee Wallace, 72, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Advanced Health Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.