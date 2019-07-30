Francis L. Thach
Francis L. Thach, 99, of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Buck” Granlund
Robert “Buck” Granlund, 91, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Walker
PULLMAN — Kathryn Walker, 49, of Pullman died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Travis Heath
MOSCOW — Travis Heath, 54, of Juliaetta, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers
SPOKANE — Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.