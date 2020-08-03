Arnetta F. Tompkins
PALOUSE — Arnetta F. Tompkins, 105, of Palouse, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Jean E. Rohn
SPOKANE — Jean E. Rohn, 72, of Clarkston, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Davis
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Sharon Davis, 78, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Wenatchee, Wash. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kay C. Kalbfleisch
Kay C. Kalbfleisch, 88, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.