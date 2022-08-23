William ‘Bill’ Maki
PIERCE — William “Bill” Maki, 85, of Pierce, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Loeffelbein
Robert Loeffelbein, 98, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene W. Rasmussen
PULLMAN — Eugene W. Rasmussen, 86, of Pullman, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Darcy D. Dunlap-Morgan
POMEROY — Darcy D. Dunlap-Morgan, 62, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
‘Woody’ Richard J. Woodford
“Woody” Richard J. Woodford, 89, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette C. Stahl
ASOTIN — Jeanette C. Stahl, 80, of Asotin, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Colleen A. Stevens
Colleen A. Stevens, 93, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce W. MacArthur
Bruce W. MacArthur, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nick Ogle
Nick Ogle, 71, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Sprute
Thomas Sprute, 82, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Tendercare homes in Clarkston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
