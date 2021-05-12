Steven “Steve” Alred
PALOUSE — Steven “Steve” Alred, 68, of Palouse, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Arlene Yvonne Peel
Arlene Yvonne Peel, 85, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judy L. Bothum
Judy L. Bothum, 79, of Joseph, Ore., died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.