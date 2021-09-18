David Leroy Coon

PULLMAN — David Leroy Coon, 79, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.

Teresa A. Preussler

Teresa A. Preussler, 59, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donna M. Derrick

OROFINO — Donna M. Derrick, 88, of Orofino, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy G. Johnson

GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy G. Johnson, 93, of Grangeville, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Conrad Nilson

Eugene Conrad Nilson, 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Generations in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Teddy L. Norton

MOSCOW — Teddy L. Norton, 74, of Harvard, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

James R. “Jim” Heitmann

James R. “Jim” Heitmann, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John E. Love

GARFIELD — John E. Love, 88, of Garfield, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau

Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Edwin Earl Wiemer Sr.

Edwin Earl Wiemer Sr., 77, of Asotin, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Charlotte IIams

PULLMAN — Charlotte IIams, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie E. Huntley

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Leslie E. Huntley, 92, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at University Village Memory Care in Round Rock, Texas. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.