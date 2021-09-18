David Leroy Coon
PULLMAN — David Leroy Coon, 79, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.
Teresa A. Preussler
Teresa A. Preussler, 59, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna M. Derrick
OROFINO — Donna M. Derrick, 88, of Orofino, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy G. Johnson
GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy G. Johnson, 93, of Grangeville, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Conrad Nilson
Eugene Conrad Nilson, 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Generations in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Teddy L. Norton
MOSCOW — Teddy L. Norton, 74, of Harvard, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James R. “Jim” Heitmann
James R. “Jim” Heitmann, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John E. Love
GARFIELD — John E. Love, 88, of Garfield, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau
Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Edwin Earl Wiemer Sr.
Edwin Earl Wiemer Sr., 77, of Asotin, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte IIams
PULLMAN — Charlotte IIams, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie E. Huntley
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Leslie E. Huntley, 92, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at University Village Memory Care in Round Rock, Texas. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.