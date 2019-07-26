Philip Burnett
STITES — Philip Burnett, 52, of Stites, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home in Stites. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte L. Ausman
Charlotte L. Ausman, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry V. Brown
Jerry V. Brown, 84, of Kendrick, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Royal Plaza of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virgil V. Larsen
Virgil V. Larsen, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Geneva Arlene Walker
Geneva Arlene Walker, 79, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.