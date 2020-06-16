Rhonda R. Barnard
SPOKANE — Rhonda R. Barnard, 63, of Lewiston, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Pacific North West Cremations and Funeral Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Richard Severon
TWIN FALLS — Larry Richard Severon, 84, of Twin Falls and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Morris
MOSCOW — Gary L. Morris, 91, of Moscow and formerly of Princeton, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Palouse Hill Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Delia Mortimer
MOSCOW — Delia Mortimer, 80, of Moscow, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Davis
PULLMAN — Grace Davis, 96, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Erika F. Iiams
Erika F. Iiams, 62, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Roger O’Connor
Roger O’Connor, 77, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey G. Brown
Audrey G. Brown, 97, of Clarkston, died Monday, June, 15, 2020, in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.