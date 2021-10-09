Marjorie M. Phippen
SPOKANE VALLEY — Marjorie M. Phippen, 48, of Colfax, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Gardens On University in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Mary J. Schwab
Mary J. Schwab, 75, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Annette M. Wade
PULLMAN — Annette M. Wade, 74, of Pullman, formerly of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Rudy
GARFIELD — Betty L. Rudy, 95, of Colfax, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Roger L. Anderson
PULLMAN — Roger L. Anderson, 74, of Wasilla, Alaska, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
D. Scott Huffman
SPOKANE VALLEY — D. Scott Huffman, 65, of Palouse, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Multicare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Elmer F. Wessels
Elmer F. Wessels, 82, of Greencreek, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Howard W. Lyman
GRANGEVILLE — Howard W. Lyman, 66, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
David M. Hunt
OROFINO — David M. Hunt, 64, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.