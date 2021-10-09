Marjorie M. Phippen

SPOKANE VALLEY — Marjorie M. Phippen, 48, of Colfax, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Gardens On University in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Mary J. Schwab

Mary J. Schwab, 75, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Annette M. Wade

PULLMAN — Annette M. Wade, 74, of Pullman, formerly of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Betty L. Rudy

GARFIELD — Betty L. Rudy, 95, of Colfax, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Roger L. Anderson

PULLMAN — Roger L. Anderson, 74, of Wasilla, Alaska, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

D. Scott Huffman

SPOKANE VALLEY — D. Scott Huffman, 65, of Palouse, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Multicare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Elmer F. Wessels

Elmer F. Wessels, 82, of Greencreek, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Howard W. Lyman

GRANGEVILLE — Howard W. Lyman, 66, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

David M. Hunt

OROFINO — David M. Hunt, 64, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.