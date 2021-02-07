Phyllis Anne Vandine
EAST WENATCHEE — Phyllis Anne Vandine, 79, formerly of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in East Wenatchee. Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee is in charge of arrangements.
David Franklin
David Franklin, 79, of Asotin, died Saturday, Feb, 6, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael C. Porter
Michael C. Porter, 63, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.