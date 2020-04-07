Marjorie June Kelley
Marjorie June Kelley, 88, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Walter Brown
Jerry Walter Brown, 81, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dwaine Ogden
ANATONE — Dwaine Ogden, 79, of Anatone, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Olivia A. Jackson
LAPWAI — Olivia A. Jackson, 67, of Lapwai, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her Lapwai home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley L. Richey
Shirley L. Richey, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Serenity Place Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.