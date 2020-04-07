Marjorie June Kelley

Marjorie June Kelley, 88, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Walter Brown

Jerry Walter Brown, 81, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Dwaine Ogden

ANATONE — Dwaine Ogden, 79, of Anatone, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Olivia A. Jackson

LAPWAI — Olivia A. Jackson, 67, of Lapwai, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her Lapwai home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley L. Richey

Shirley L. Richey, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Serenity Place Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.