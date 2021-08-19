Dorothy M. Kazda
Dorothy M. Kazda, 90, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Sylvester “Muley” Lawson
HARPSTER — Richard Sylvester “Muley” Lawson, 79, of Harpster, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Polline “Pat” Wilson
GRANGEVILLE — Polline “Pat” Wilson, 79, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Loy “Ray” Hollenbeak
POLLOCK, Idaho — Loy “Ray” Hollenbeak, 84, of Pollock, Idaho, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Mary R. Foster
Mary R. Foster, 92, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.