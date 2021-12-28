Robert C. Hartman

Robert C. Hartman, 68, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Maureen F. O’Neill

PULLMAN — Maureen F. O’Neill, 77, of Pullman, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas R. Sawyer

MOSCOW — Thomas R. Sawyer, 72, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Sheley

MOSCOW — Donald Sheley, 62, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Harriot L. Hagedorn

PULLMAN — Harriot L. Hagedorn, 74, of Pullman, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Graves

JULIAETTA — Larry Graves 74, of Juliaetta, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lorraine M. Main

Lorraine M. Main, 92, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Maurica J. Littell

Maurica J. Littell, 67, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Megann L. Twilligear

MOSCOW — Megann L. Twilligear, 38, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Alfred R. Lacy

Alfred R. Lacy, 88, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janine M. Schnider

Janine M. Schnider, 82, of Asotin, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.