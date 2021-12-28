Robert C. Hartman
Robert C. Hartman, 68, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Maureen F. O’Neill
PULLMAN — Maureen F. O’Neill, 77, of Pullman, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas R. Sawyer
MOSCOW — Thomas R. Sawyer, 72, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Sheley
MOSCOW — Donald Sheley, 62, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Harriot L. Hagedorn
PULLMAN — Harriot L. Hagedorn, 74, of Pullman, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Graves
JULIAETTA — Larry Graves 74, of Juliaetta, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine M. Main
Lorraine M. Main, 92, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Maurica J. Littell
Maurica J. Littell, 67, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Megann L. Twilligear
MOSCOW — Megann L. Twilligear, 38, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Alfred R. Lacy
Alfred R. Lacy, 88, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janine M. Schnider
Janine M. Schnider, 82, of Asotin, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.