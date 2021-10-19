Diane M. Drapeau

Diane M. Drapeau, 68, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Deniece Boyd

Deniece Boyd, 61, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Elisabeth M. Stewart

Elisabeth M. Stewart, 82, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert G. Curry

Robert G. Curry, 78, of Kendrick, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.