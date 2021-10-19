Diane M. Drapeau
Diane M. Drapeau, 68, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Deniece Boyd
Deniece Boyd, 61, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Elisabeth M. Stewart
Elisabeth M. Stewart, 82, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert G. Curry
Robert G. Curry, 78, of Kendrick, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.