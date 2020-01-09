Anita L. Gilder
COEUR D’ALENE — Anita L. Gilder, 76, of Troy, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. English Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Janice F. (Johnson) Brown
Janice F. (Johnson) Brown 77, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Agnes R. Ricks
OROFINO — Agnes R. Ricks, 94, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey V. Nickell
Audrey V. Nickell, 89, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Rohde
COEUR D’ALENE — Harold Rohde, 65, of Potlatch, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.