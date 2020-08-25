Mark Patton
HARPSTER — Mark Patton, 61, of Harpster, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Jose (Papá) D. Murillo
MOSCOW — Jose (Papá) D. Murillo, 74, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carl V. Edwards
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Carl V. Edwards, 82, of Grangeville, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home in McMinnville, Ore. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Lester A. Robinett
SPOKANE — Lester A. Robinett, 72, of Kamiah, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Polumsky
Steven Polumsky, 62, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Idaho County. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Traci S. Tolle
KOOTENAI, Idaho — Traci S. Tolle, 56, of Orofino, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Kootenai. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edward G. Burton
Edward G. Burton, 80, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Russell J. Zagelow
DEARY — Russell J. Zagelow, 65, of Orofino, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his brother’s residence in Deary. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lois D. Heitstuman
Lois D. Heitstuman, 85, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.