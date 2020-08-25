Mark Patton

HARPSTER — Mark Patton, 61, of Harpster, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Jose (Papá) D. Murillo

MOSCOW — Jose (Papá) D. Murillo, 74, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carl V. Edwards

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Carl V. Edwards, 82, of Grangeville, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home in McMinnville, Ore. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Lester A. Robinett

SPOKANE — Lester A. Robinett, 72, of Kamiah, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Polumsky

Steven Polumsky, 62, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Idaho County. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Traci S. Tolle

KOOTENAI, Idaho — Traci S. Tolle, 56, of Orofino, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Kootenai. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Edward G. Burton

Edward G. Burton, 80, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Russell J. Zagelow

DEARY — Russell J. Zagelow, 65, of Orofino, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his brother’s residence in Deary. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lois D. Heitstuman

Lois D. Heitstuman, 85, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.