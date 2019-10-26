Dwain H. McIntosh

Dwain H. McIntosh, 88, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Randy D. Frederick

Randy D. Frederick, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carl F. Engle

PULLMAN — Carl F. Engle, 88, of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Houston Watt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Charles Houston Watt, 69, of Lake Stevens, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. Choice Funeral Services of Everett, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry E. Wallace

SPOKANE — Jerry E. Wallace, 72, of Clarkston and formerly of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence I. Andrews

GRANGEVILLE — Lawrence I. Andrews, 92, of Grangeville, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Donald D. Hefner

Donald D. Hefner, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.