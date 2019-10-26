Dwain H. McIntosh
Dwain H. McIntosh, 88, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Randy D. Frederick
Randy D. Frederick, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carl F. Engle
PULLMAN — Carl F. Engle, 88, of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Houston Watt
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Charles Houston Watt, 69, of Lake Stevens, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. Choice Funeral Services of Everett, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry E. Wallace
SPOKANE — Jerry E. Wallace, 72, of Clarkston and formerly of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence I. Andrews
GRANGEVILLE — Lawrence I. Andrews, 92, of Grangeville, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Hefner
Donald D. Hefner, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.