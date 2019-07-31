Gregory J. Bullene
OROFINO — Gregory J. Bullene, 61, of Kamiah, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin Gene Purcell
SPOKANE — Kevin Gene Purcell, 58, of Clarkston, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Spokane Cremation and Funeral Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Lana Hiemstra
KAMIAH — Lana Hiemstra, 76, of Kamiah, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.