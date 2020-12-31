Louis “Bill” W. Noel
Louis “Bill” W. Noel, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thelma M. Reisenauer
PULLMAN — Thelma M. Reisenauer, 98, of Pullman, and formerly of Colton, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard Jakich
Leonard Jakich, 83, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Wedgewood Terrace Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Alan Kammers
SPOKANE — Mark Alan Kammers, 70, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Spokane. Spokane Cremation and Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.