Arlyne Clemm
Arlyne Clemm, 73, of Juliaetta, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeannine Doris Miller
OROFINO — Jeannine Doris Miller, 90, of Orofino, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Norman Ellsworth Bartlow
POMEROY — Norman Ellsworth Bartlow, 96, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
James D. Reddick
James D. Reddick, 79, of Asotin, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
J. Eugene Styer
GARFIELD — J. Eugene Styer, 86, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Garfield. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Walter L. Roe
Walter L. Roe, 95, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.