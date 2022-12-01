Russell Eugene Barnes
EMMETT, Idaho — Russell Eugene Barnes, 86, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Craigmont, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Emmett. Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett is in charge of arrangements.
Aubrey ‘Bud’ Hemming
Aubrey “Bud” Hemming, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Snyder
Donald E. Snyder, 89, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Basil G. George Sr.
Basil G. George Sr., 76, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Glen Hibbs
Glen Hibbs, 79, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Royal Plaza of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kimi McElroy Griffin
DEARY — Kimi McElroy Griffin, 65, of Deary, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn A. ‘Kathy’ Love
Kathryn A. “Kathy” Love, 71, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
