Joyce Kneisly
COEUR D’ALENE — Joyce Kneisly, 93, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne G. Weber
COLFAX — Yvonne G. Weber, 88, of Colfax and formerly of Orofino, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.
Edwin Kidder
Edwin Kidder, 57, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores D. Heidenreich
SPOKANE — Dolores D. Heidenreich, 91, of Pullman, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald J. “Jerry” Cortese
KENDRICK — Gerald J. “Jerry” Cortese, 59, of Kendrick, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carole Fay Slaybaugh
POMEROY — Carole Fay Slaybaugh, 86, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.