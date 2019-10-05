Frank T. Wright
Frank T. Wright, 96, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Goergine L. Hill
Goergine L. Hill, 83, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary S. Longmore
GRANGEVILLE — Gary S. Longmore, 79, of Grangeville, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
James C. Creviston
James C. Creviston, 85, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alan L. Hodgdon
PORTLAND, Maine — Alan L. Hodgdon, 77, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Coastal Cremation Services of Portland is in charge of arrangements.