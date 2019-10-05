Frank T. Wright

Frank T. Wright, 96, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Goergine L. Hill

Goergine L. Hill, 83, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary S. Longmore

GRANGEVILLE — Gary S. Longmore, 79, of Grangeville, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

James C. Creviston

James C. Creviston, 85, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alan L. Hodgdon

PORTLAND, Maine — Alan L. Hodgdon, 77, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Coastal Cremation Services of Portland is in charge of arrangements.