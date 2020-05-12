Margaret Amanda Rose Mitchell

Margaret Amanda Rose Mitchell, 65, of Clarkston, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Myers

Betty J. Myers, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle Knittel

Michelle Knittel, 59, of Culdesac, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Doris M. Craig

Doris M. Craig, 95, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Living Springs Residential in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.