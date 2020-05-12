Margaret Amanda Rose Mitchell
Margaret Amanda Rose Mitchell, 65, of Clarkston, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Myers
Betty J. Myers, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michelle Knittel
Michelle Knittel, 59, of Culdesac, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Doris M. Craig
Doris M. Craig, 95, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Living Springs Residential in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.