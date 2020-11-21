Harold E. Huff

TEKOA, Wash. — Harold E. Huff, 83, of Tekoa and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa is in charge of arrangements.

Robin Dee Cascino

POMEROY — Robin Dee Cascino, 63, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Albert G. Brandon Sr.

Albert G. Brandon Sr., 88, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Wedgwood Terrace in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas A. Townsend

MOSCOW — Thomas A. Townsend, 89, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Moats

MOSCOW — Michael Moats, 66, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

John Smetana

MOSCOW — John Smetana, 91, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory E. Sibley

CULDESAC — Gregory E. Sibley, 72, of Culdesac, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home in Culdesac. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Ash

Evelyn Ash, 95, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.