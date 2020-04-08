Kenneth F. Nuhn
MOSCOW — Kenneth F. Nuhn, 93, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Anne M. Johnson
KAMIAH — Anne M. Johnson, 86, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
John R. Vanderhaak Jr.
MOSCOW — John R. Vanderhaak Jr., 80, of Moscow, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John F. Hunt
John F. Hunt, 94, of Clarkston, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Peter K. Torgerson
Peter K. Torgerson, 66, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Flaten
POMEROY — Margaret Flaten, 80, of Pomeroy, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Karen F. Johnston
Karen F. Johnston, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.