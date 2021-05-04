Sharon Kaye Miller
Sharon Kaye Miller, 76, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry J. Schroeder
Larry J. Schroeder, 76, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Robert “Bob” Michael Lemon
COLFAX — Robert “Bob” Michael Lemon, 79, of Colfax, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel T. Reeves
PULLMAN — Ethel T. Reeves, 102, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Fields
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Donald R. Fields, 70, formerly of Moscow, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Prestige Post Acute Rehab-Kittitas Valley in Ellensburg, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald C. George
Ronald C. George, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Annitta A. Hendrickson
Annitta A. Hendrickson, 69, of Lewiston, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James E. McCullough
James E. McCullough, 84, of Clarkston, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his Clarkston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Clifton A. Emanoff
Clifton A. Emanoff, 70, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard D. Eaton
Richard D. Eaton, 89, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Michael L. Bigsby
LAPWAI — Michael L. Bigsby, 38, of Lapwai, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home in Lapwai. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.