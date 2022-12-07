Ethel Renfrow
MOSCOW — Ethel Renfrow, 95, of Troy, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel Renfrow
Betty I. Gift
Betty I. Gift, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Jerry Wren
COTTONWOOD — Patrick Jerry Wren, 85, of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Julie E. Crawford
PULLMAN — Julie E. Crawford, 64, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lenore M. Hill
Lenore M. Hill, 90, of Grangeville, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lewiston North of Cascadia Care Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy J. Simpson
Peggy J. Simpson, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mabel B. Ward
Mabel B. Ward, 86, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene Anne Reeves
Charlene Anne Reeves, 84, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcoms Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joel J. Malchow
Joel J. Malchow, 48, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling arrangements.
Gerald ‘Gerry’ M. Burns Sr.
KAMIAH — Gerald “Gerry” M. Burns Sr., 55, of Woodland, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Cathy Sullivan
KAMIAH — Cathy Sullivan, 70, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
June Finney
KAMIAH — June Finney, 92, of Kamiah, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her home in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Oatman
KAMIAH — Ronald Oatman, 88, of Kamiah, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Chloe J. Hall
OROFINO — Chloe J. Hall, 86, of Orofino, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
