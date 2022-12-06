Larry Zimmerman
DEARY — Larry Zimmerman, 76, of Deary, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Zimmerman
DEARY — Larry Zimmerman, 76, of Deary, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Taylor
TROY — Sandra Taylor, 83, of Troy, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa Carscallen
SPOKANE VALLEY — Lisa Carscallen, 51, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel Renfro
MOSCOW — Ethel Renfro, 95, of Troy, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Susan L. Swan
PULLMAN — Susan L. Swan, 79, of Pullman, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Enyeart
ANATONE — Donald E. Enyeart, 73, of Anatone, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mason W. Scott
SPOKANE — Mason W. Scott, 5, of Nez Perce, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn A. Tarvin
Kathryn A. Tarvin, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Riek
OROFINO — Robert C. Riek, 85, of Peck, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Danny M. Brown
SPOKANE — Danny M. Brown, 75, of Orofino, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Spokane. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Carl J. Vandenburg
Carl J. Vandenburg, 46, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.