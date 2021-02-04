David E. Dabritz
David E. Dabritz, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen J. Stone
Kathleen J. Stone, 76, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William Caulk
William Caulk, 73, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Ryan
PULLMAN — Patricia L. Ryan, 84, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce N. Price
Joyce N. Price, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet’ L. Walker
Janet’ L. Walker, 66, of Orofino, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.