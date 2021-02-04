David E. Dabritz

David E. Dabritz, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen J. Stone

Kathleen J. Stone, 76, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

William Caulk

William Caulk, 73, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Ryan

PULLMAN — Patricia L. Ryan, 84, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce N. Price

Joyce N. Price, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet’ L. Walker

Janet’ L. Walker, 66, of Orofino, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.