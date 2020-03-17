Michelle Katzenberger
Michelle Katzenberger, 44, of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Knox
Wayne Knox, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles R. Longenette
GRANGEVILLE — Charles R. Longenette, 83, of Grangeville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Pat Orlich
PULLMAN — Pat Orlich, 95, of Pullman, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Paul D. Hauger
GRANGEVILLE — Paul D. Hauger, 78, of Grangeville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn M. Eaton
Evelyn M. Eaton, 85, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Zelda M. Rozell
Zelda M. Rozell, 94, of Moscow, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.