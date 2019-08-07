Arthur “Art” M. Cornett
GRANGEVILLE — Arthur “Art” M. Cornett, 69, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Cornbleth
GRANGEVILLE — Patricia Cornbleth, 86, of Grangeville, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence E. Binninger
Clarence E. Binninger, 82, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny A. Scroggins Sr.
MOSCOW — Johnny A. Scroggins Sr., 71, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Suan B. Reed
Suan B. Reed, 78, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.