Phillip Kolar
NEWPORT, Wash. — Phillip Kolar, 87, formerly of Lewiston and of Priest River, Idaho, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Newport, Wash. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services of Newport is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Melvin Nead
Roger Melvin Nead, 70, of Clarkston, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Louis M. Perkins
TUALATIN, Ore. — Louis M. Perkins, 84, of Tualatin, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Farmington Square Tualatin Care Center in Tualatin, Ore. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janice R. Peterson
PULLMAN — Janice R. Peterson, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ella Basaraba
Ella Basaraba, 92, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary E. Hund
Gary E. Hund, 80, died, Friday, May 8, 2020, at his Clarkston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.