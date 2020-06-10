Phillip Kolar

NEWPORT, Wash. — Phillip Kolar, 87, formerly of Lewiston and of Priest River, Idaho, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Newport, Wash. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services of Newport is in charge of arrangements.

Roger Melvin Nead

Roger Melvin Nead, 70, of Clarkston, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Louis M. Perkins

TUALATIN, Ore. — Louis M. Perkins, 84, of Tualatin, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Farmington Square Tualatin Care Center in Tualatin, Ore. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janice R. Peterson

PULLMAN — Janice R. Peterson, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ella Basaraba

Ella Basaraba, 92, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary E. Hund

Gary E. Hund, 80, died, Friday, May 8, 2020, at his Clarkston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.