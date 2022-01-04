Lisa Michelle Stegora
OCEAN PARK, Wash. — Lisa Michelle Stegora, 43, of Ocean Park, Wash., and formerly of Viola, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Ocean Park. Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea of Long Beach, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Emerson
ALBION — Linda Emerson, 72, of Albion, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Turnbull
PULLMAN — Barbara Turnbull, 91, of Pullman, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Home of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Rosalinda “Rose” Nygaard
MOSCOW — Rosalinda “Rose” Nygaard, 50, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Home of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gerd Steckel
MOSCOW — Gerd Steckel, 77, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Home of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John C. Henriod
John C. Henriod, 85, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carma K. Bolen
SPOKANE — Carma K. Bolen, 85, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Multicare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly I. Hardin
Beverly I. Hardin, 87, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet M. Bale
Janet M. Bale, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Grant Floyd Richmond
POMEROY — Grant Floyd Richmond, 71, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Aaron Howington
Aaron Howington, 53, of Culdesac, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne M. Fate
Yvonne M. Fate, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William H. Martin
William H. Martin, 80, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.